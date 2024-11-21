Bioxyne Limited Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited successfully passed several key resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 21, 2024, including the re-election of director Jason Hine and the approval of additional placement capacity. The meeting results indicate strong shareholder support, with high approval rates for most proposals, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

