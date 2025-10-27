Bioxyne Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ).

Bioxyne Limited has announced the quotation of 18 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 27, 2025. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and potentially increase shareholder value by expanding its capital base.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Bioxyne Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of health and wellness products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in probiotics and immune health, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,309,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.22M

