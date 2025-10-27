Bioxyne Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ) is now available.

Bioxyne Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically relating to Mr. Jason Hine. The change involves the acquisition of 4,500,000 performance rights, awarded due to the achievement of performance milestones for 2023 to 2025. This adjustment in securities reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director incentives with performance targets, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,309,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.22M

