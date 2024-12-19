Bioxyne Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Bioxyne Limited (AU:BXN) has released an update.

Bioxyne Limited has announced the cessation of 10,333,334 performance rights due to unmet conditions, leading to a lapse in these securities. This development could impact investor perception as the company adjusts its financial strategies and securities offerings. Investors may want to monitor Bioxyne’s future announcements for further implications on stock performance.

