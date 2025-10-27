Bioxyne Limited Announces Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bioxyne Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its strategic direction and market positioning.

More about Bioxyne Limited

Bioxyne Limited is an Australian-headquartered international consumer health and pharmaceutical company, focusing on clinically effective health and wellness products, psychotropic and investigational medicines. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Breathe Life Sciences, is a GMP-licensed manufacturer and exporter of controlled substances, including medicinal cannabis, Psilocybin, and MDMA. The company operates globally with facilities in Australia, Japan, the UK, and Czechia, and is a market leader in manufacturing therapeutic goods.

Average Trading Volume: 4,309,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.22M

