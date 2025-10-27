Bioxyne Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bioxyne Limited ( (AU:BXN) ) has shared an announcement.

Bioxyne Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, 26 November 2025, at Addisons in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting, where they will have the opportunity to ask questions and vote on resolutions via a poll. The company has provided a Proxy Form for shareholders to record their votes in advance, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in the decision-making process.

Average Trading Volume: 4,309,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.22M

