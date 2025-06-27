BioVie Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BioVie ( (BIVI) ) has issued an update.

On June 23, 2025, BioVie Inc.’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, allowing the board to consolidate shares at a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-10. On June 26, 2025, the board decided on a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 7, 2025, which will adjust the trading of shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market and affect stock options and warrants proportionately.

The most recent analyst rating on (BIVI) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BioVie stock, see the BIVI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BIVI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIVI is a Underperform.

BioVie faces significant financial challenges as it remains in the R&D phase with no revenue. The strong equity position offers some balance sheet support, but high cash burn and reliance on external financing are concerns. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, and valuation metrics reflect typical pre-revenue biotech risks. Overall, the stock is rated poorly due to these combined factors.

More about BioVie

Average Trading Volume: 422,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.13M

