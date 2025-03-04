BioVaxys Technology Corp. Receives Management Cease Trade Order Amid Filing Delays

BioVaxys Technology ( (TSE:BIOV) ) has provided an announcement.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. has been granted a management cease trade order (MCTO) by the British Columbia Securities Commission due to a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements and related documents. The delay is attributed to the recent acquisition of intellectual property and clinical-stage assets from IMV Inc., which has extended the audit process. While the MCTO restricts trading by the company’s CEO and CFO, the general public can continue trading the company’s shares. The company is committed to complying with alternative information guidelines and expects to complete the required filings by March 30, 2025.

More about BioVaxys Technology

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on developing novel immunotherapies using its DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and HapTenix© ‘neoantigen’ tumor cell construct platform to treat cancers, infectious diseases, and other immunological conditions. The company is advancing its clinical-stage pipeline, which includes maveropepimut-S in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine soon to enter Phase I trials in Spain for late-stage ovarian cancer.

YTD Price Performance: -24.00%

Average Trading Volume: 458,153

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.76M

