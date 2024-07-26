BioVaxys Technology Boosts Private Placement

BioVaxys Technology (TSE:BIOV) has released an update.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is expanding its private placement offering from CAD $500,000 to CAD $1,000,000, aiming to bolster working capital and advance its acquisition of immunological assets. Additionally, the company plans to convert CAD $773,600 of debt into equity, a move endorsed by the board to improve financial flexibility and involve transactions with related parties exempted from certain regulatory requirements.

