BioVaxys Hires Expert CPA as Business Advisor

BioVaxys Technology (TSE:BIOV) has released an update.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. has announced the engagement of Brittany Davison, a seasoned Chartered Professional Accountant, as their Business Advisor to leverage her extensive financial and business development experience. Davison’s previous achievements include leading a US$9M Public Offering and contributing to over US$165M in fundraising efforts. Her role will support BioVaxys in areas such as investor relations, outreach, and securing various funding sources.

For further insights into TSE:BIOV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.