BioVaxys Closes First Private Placement Tranche

BioVaxys Technology Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $350,000 through the issuance of 7 million units and settling $733,600 of debt with the issuance of over 14 million shares. The funds are earmarked for general working capital to advance the company’s plans, particularly in the field of oncology and infectious diseases, following its acquisition of immunological assets from IMV Inc.

