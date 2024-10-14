Biotron Limited Secures Major R&D Tax Rebate

Biotron Limited (AU:BIT) has released an update.

Australian biotech company Biotron Limited has reported receiving a significant R&D Tax Incentive rebate of $1,814,495 for its antiviral drug development efforts in the 2023/24 financial year. This government-backed rebate recognizes the company’s investment in research targeting major viral diseases such as HIV-1, SARS-CoV-2, and Hepatitis B. The rebate highlights Biotron’s ongoing commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in viral disease treatment.

