Biotron Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Biotron ( (AU:BIT) ) has shared an update.

Biotron Limited has announced the quotation of 199,086,664 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of previously announced transactions. This move is expected to enhance Biotron’s market presence and provide additional capital for ongoing and future projects, potentially strengthening its position in the biotechnology sector.

More about Biotron

Biotron Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antiviral therapies. The company is primarily involved in creating innovative treatments for viral infections, with a market focus on enhancing healthcare outcomes through advanced scientific research.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.64M

