Biotricity Inc. Faces Potential Nasdaq Delisting Threat

Biotricity Inc (BTCY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Biotricity Inc. was notified by Nasdaq that its Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) fell below the $35 million requirement, granting them until January 29, 2024, to comply. Failing to meet this condition, the company was informed of a potential delisting on February 8, 2024. Biotricity Inc. plans to appeal this decision and will present a plan to regain compliance with the MVLS requirement at the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which will postpone the suspension and delisting process.

