Biotalys Achieves Key Patent Milestones for Biofungicide EVOCA

Biotalys NV has secured patents for EVOCA, its first protein-based biofungicide, in both Europe and the United States, marking a significant step in protecting its innovative crop protection technology. These patents are part of the company’s strategy to build a global intellectual property portfolio, with additional patent requests pending in key agricultural markets like Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa. EVOCA, which is pending regulatory approval, represents a new class of fungal disease control for fruits and vegetables and is a precursor to EVOCA NG, expected to be the company’s first commercial fungicide.

