Biosynex SA Sees Strong H1 2024 Revenue Growth

Biosynex SA reported a 26% increase in H1 2024 revenue to €53.8 million, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and the performance of its American subsidiaries, which now represent 22% of total revenue. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory by enhancing product revenues, innovating with new launches like the fibrinogen assay test, and focusing on high-margin projects, especially in the U.S. market. Biosynex is also in the process of restructuring its debt with plans to update the market on progress.

