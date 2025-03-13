BioSyent Inc. Achieves Record Growth and Expands Global Reach in 2024

Biosyent ( (TSE:RX) ) has issued an announcement.

BioSyent Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with significant growth in Canadian pharmaceutical sales and a notable increase in EBITDA and net income. The acquisition of global rights to Tibelia® (tibolone) and the transition of its distribution to BioSyent’s structure are expected to diversify revenue streams and enhance profitability. The company also maintained its commitment to shareholders by returning $7.3 million through dividends and share buybacks, marking its 15th consecutive year of profitability.

More about Biosyent

BioSyent Inc. is a growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RX’. It focuses on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and healthcare products that are safe, effective, and have a proven track record of improving patient lives. The company markets its products through community, specialty, and international business units.

YTD Price Performance: -1.37%

Average Trading Volume: 4,136

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$124M

Find detailed analytics on RX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com