BioSyent Awards Stock to Key Team Members

Biosyent Inc (TSE:RX) has released an update.

BioSyent Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has granted 66,020 Restricted Share Units to its directors, officers, and employees under the RSU Plan, set to fully vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. The company focuses on acquiring and marketing innovative products that contribute to patient care, supported by a team of healthcare professionals.

