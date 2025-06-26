BioStem Technologies’ Promising Clinical Study on Venous Leg Ulcers

BioStem Technologies ((BSEM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BioStem Technologies is currently conducting a clinical study titled A Prospective, Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Trial of Non-healing Venous Leg Ulcers Treated With Standard Care With or Without BR-AC. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of the human placental allograft BioREtain® Amnion Chorion (BR-AC) in promoting healing in non-healing venous leg ulcers (VLUs) compared to standard care alone. This research is significant as it could offer a new treatment avenue for patients with chronic VLUs, potentially improving healing rates and patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is BR-AC, an amnion chorion allograft, applied weekly to the wound. Its purpose is to enhance wound healing when used alongside standard care, which includes debridement, wound cleansing, and compression therapy.

The study is designed as a randomized, controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It employs single masking, where an independent reviewer assesses wound closure to minimize bias. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the effectiveness of BR-AC in healing VLUs.

The study began on February 14, 2025, with recruitment currently underway. The last update was recorded on June 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results, which can influence investor decisions.

This study update could positively impact BioStem Technologies’ stock performance if the results demonstrate significant efficacy of BR-AC, as it would position the company as a leader in VLU treatment. Investors should monitor this study closely, as successful outcomes could enhance BioStem’s market position and competitiveness in the wound care industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue