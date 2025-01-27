Biophytis to Participate in Biomed Forum 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Biophytis SA ( (FR:ALBPS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Biophytis announced its participation in the Biomed Forum, an annual healthcare sector event, which will take place on February 4, 2025, in Paris. This participation provides Biophytis an opportunity to engage with investors and share updates on its developments and outlook for 2025, potentially enhancing its visibility and investor relations in the biotech industry.

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. Its lead drug candidate, BIO101, is being developed for muscular diseases like sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, and metabolic disorders including obesity. The company is based in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in the USA and Brazil, and its shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris and the OTC market.

YTD Price Performance: -19.71%

Average Trading Volume: 2,030

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.27M

