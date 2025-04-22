Biophytis Targets Mobility Restoration in Obesity with BIO101

An announcement from Biophytis ( (BPTSY) ) is now available.

On April 22, 2025, Biophytis announced its focus on restoring mobility in patients with obesity using their drug candidate BIO101 in combination with GLP-1 therapies. This approach aims to address the muscle mass loss associated with GLP-1 treatments, which, while effective for weight loss, can impair mobility and quality of life. The preclinical results suggest that BIO101 can enhance muscle function and strength, positioning Biophytis as a leader in the obesity treatment market. This development targets a significant unmet need in a market projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, highlighting Biophytis’s potential to offer a unique solution in the industry.

Biophytis faces significant financial challenges, with ongoing losses and negative equity posing major risks. While there is some short-term technical strength, the long-term technical indicators and valuation metrics highlight weaknesses. The lack of substantial earnings call information increases uncertainty, contributing to a low overall score.

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drug candidates for age-related diseases. Their lead drug candidate, BIO101, is being developed for muscular diseases such as sarcopenia and metabolic disorders like obesity. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. Biophytis is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and the OTC market.

YTD Price Performance: -53.17%

Average Trading Volume: 11

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.17M

