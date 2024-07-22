Biophytis SA Expands Asian Market Presence

Biophytis SA (FR:ALBPS) has released an update.

Biophytis SA, a biotech firm focusing on age-related diseases, is expanding its footprint in Asia by signing partnerships with local agents in Japan, South Korea, China, and Southeast Asia for its drug candidate BIO101. This move aims to accelerate the deployment of BIO101, addressing conditions like sarcopenia and obesity in the second largest pharmaceutical market globally. The company’s strategy follows a recent licensing agreement in Latin America and seeks further partnerships in Asia and North America.

