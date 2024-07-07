BioNxt Solutions Enhances Promotion and Leadership

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

BioNxt Solutions Inc., a European drug developer, has announced partnerships with three marketing groups to boost its promotional activities and investor engagement across various media platforms. Additionally, the company is undergoing a leadership change as CEO Hugh Rogers steps down, with Wolfgang Probst taking over as interim CEO to focus on expanding German operations and drug development collaborations.

