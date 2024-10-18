BioNTech’s Cancer Trial Faces FDA Hold Challenges

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has released an update.

BioNTech SE and OncoC4 have encountered a partial clinical hold by the FDA on their Phase 3 trial for the cancer treatment BNT316/ONC-392 due to varying results in different patient populations. The companies have paused new patient enrollment to address the issue, although current participants will continue to receive treatment. This development highlights the complexities and risks involved in late-stage clinical trials, which investors should monitor closely.

