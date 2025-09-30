Bion Environmental Director Bob Weerts Takes Leave

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bion Environmental Technologies ( (BNET) ) is now available.

On September 26, 2025, Bion Environmental Technologies announced that Bob Weerts, a director at the company, was placed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. This decision may impact the company’s board operations, although specific implications for stakeholders or the company’s strategic direction were not detailed.

Average Trading Volume: 15,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.15M

