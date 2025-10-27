Biomea Fusion’s BMF-219 Trial for Type 1 Diabetes: A Terminated Phase 2 Study

Biomea Fusion Inc ((BMEA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Biomea Fusion Inc. recently updated its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating BMF-219 for treating Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. The study, titled ‘Phase 2 Randomized, Double-blind Trial of BMF-219 Compared to Placebo in Participants With Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus,’ aimed to assess the efficacy of BMF-219, a menin inhibitor, in improving glycemic control among adults with Type 1 Diabetes.

The intervention being tested is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable small-molecule menin inhibitor. This drug was designed to help manage Type 1 Diabetes by potentially improving insulin production and glycemic control.

The study was designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel assignment. It involved two parts: an open-label study and a double-blind study, with participants and researchers blinded to the treatment assignments in the latter. The primary purpose was to evaluate the treatment’s efficacy.

The study began on November 10, 2023, but was terminated before completion. The last update was submitted on September 3, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s timeline and the recent update, which indicates changes in the study’s status.

The termination of this trial could impact Biomea Fusion Inc.’s stock performance and investor sentiment negatively, as it suggests potential setbacks in the drug’s development. Investors may also look to competitors in the diabetes treatment market for alternative investment opportunities.

The study has been terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue