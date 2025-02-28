Biomea Fusion CFO Franco Valle Resigns

Biomea Fusion ( (BMEA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 24, 2025, Biomea Fusion announced the resignation of Franco Valle as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 7, 2025. The company clarified that Valle’s departure was amicable and unrelated to any financial or accounting issues, ensuring stakeholders of the company’s stable operational practices.

