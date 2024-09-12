Biome Technologies Share Ownership Shift

Biome Technologies (GB:BIOM) has released an update.

Biome Technologies PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Mr. Vivian Pereira and his wife’s combined voting rights decreasing from 22.71% to 16.90%. The notification, dated September 11, 2024, indicates that the threshold was crossed on September 6, 2024. The change is attributed to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, and it’s highlighted that the couple’s total voting rights are attached to ordinary shares, with no financial instruments involved.

