Biome Technologies Reports Major Share Acquisition

Biome Technologies (GB:BIOM) has released an update.

Biome Technologies PLC has experienced a significant change in share ownership, with Mr. Michael Lloyd’s acquisition of voting rights reaching 8.83%, which amounts to 2,608,904 voting rights as of August 21, 2024. This notification of major holdings, which also marks the absence of financial instruments, has been officially filed with the issuer and the FCA on August 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BIOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.