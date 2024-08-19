Biome Australia Unveils Heart Health Probiotic

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd has introduced a new cholesterol-lowering probiotic, which in trials reduced total cholesterol by 14%, lowered ‘bad’ LDL by 15%, and increased ‘good’ HDL by 7%. This innovative probiotic, which is now available in pharmacies and through practitioners, offers an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant to statins and could be used alongside statins to enhance efficacy or minimize their dosage and side effects. Given cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death and high cholesterol levels are a significant risk factor, this product could represent a major advancement in heart health management.

