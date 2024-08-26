Biome Australia Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Limited has reported a significant 79.8% increase in revenues, reaching $13,008,897 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, while reducing its after-tax loss by 45.7% to $1,670,202. The company’s growth was fueled by the expansion of its distribution network to over 5,000 points and a successful market entry into the UK and Ireland. Despite not declaring dividends and a slight decrease in net assets, the company’s Activated Probiotics brand emerged as the highest growth brand in Australia.

