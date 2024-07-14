Biome Australia Ltd Celebrates Record Growth

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd has reported a significant upsurge in its financial performance for Q4 FY24, with a remarkable 88% increase in quarterly sales revenue to $3.8 million and a 118% rise in cash receipts to $3.23 million compared to the prior corresponding period. The company also celebrated its third consecutive quarter of positive cash flow and second of positive EBITDA, reflecting robust revenue growth and controlled operating costs. These strong results underpin Biome’s ongoing commercial success and strategic growth plans, positioning it for continued expansion in the health and wellness sector.

