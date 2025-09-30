Biome Australia Achieves Record Sales in Q1 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Biome Australia Ltd ( (AU:BIO) ) has issued an announcement.

Biome Australia Limited reported record quarterly sales revenue of $5.94 million for Q1 FY26, surpassing its forecast by 8% and marking a 40% increase from the previous year. This growth highlights Biome’s strong market position and product demand, positioning the company on track to achieve its Vision 27 revenue guidance of at least $75 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BIO) stock is a Buy with a A$0.95 price target.

Biome Australia Limited operates in the microbiome health industry, focusing on products such as Activated Probiotics. The company targets the practitioner-only category within pharmacies, where it has seen significant growth and increased shelf space.

Average Trading Volume: 401,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

