Biome Australia Achieves Record Sales and Positive EBITDA in Q2 FY25

Biome Australia Ltd ( (AU:BIO) ) has shared an announcement.

Biome Australia Ltd has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, achieving a positive EBITDA of $234k, which marks a 92% increase from the previous quarter. The company has also reached record sales revenue of $4.61 million, up by 41% compared to the previous corresponding period, and maintained a gross margin above 60%. Biome anticipates reporting its first net profit for the half-year of FY25, showcasing strong growth and strategic progress under its Vision 27 plan, while managing operational expenses and investments carefully.

More about Biome Australia Ltd

Biome Australia Ltd operates in the microbiome health industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of health products, primarily through its Activated Probiotics line.

YTD Price Performance: -16.10%

Average Trading Volume: 602,254

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

