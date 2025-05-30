BioLineRx Presents Promising Phase 2 Data at ASCO 2025 for Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR ( (BLRX) ) has issued an update.

BioLineRx Ltd. announced promising new data from the pilot phase of their Phase 2 CheMo4METPANC clinical trial, which will be presented at the ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting. The trial evaluates the combination of motixafortide, cemiplimab, and standard chemotherapies for first-line pancreatic cancer. Results showed that four out of eleven patients remained progression-free for over a year, with two patients undergoing definitive treatment. The trial demonstrated a significant improvement in response rates compared to historical data, leading to its expansion into a larger randomized study. These findings suggest potential advancements in overcoming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, offering hope for improved patient outcomes in a challenging cancer type.

Spark’s Take on BLRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLRX is a Neutral.

BioLine RX Ltd’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong earnings call, which highlighted strategic achievements and financial efficiencies. However, persistent financial challenges, valuation concerns, and technical indicators reflecting potential overbought conditions temper the overall outlook.

More about Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR

BioLineRx Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The company’s first approved product, APHEXDA® (motixafortide), is used for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma and is being developed and commercialized by Ayrmid Ltd. and Gloria Biosciences.

Average Trading Volume: 27,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.4M

