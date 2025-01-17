BioLineRx Adjusts ADS Ratio to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR ( (BLRX) ).

On January 17, 2025, BioLineRx Ltd. announced an alteration in the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) to ordinary shares. This change, effective January 30, 2025, modifies the representation from 15 to 600 ordinary shares per ADS, effectively executing a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. The adjustment aims to boost the trading price of the ADSs to comply with Nasdaq’s listing standards, ensuring continued benefits from the listing. Despite the ratio change, BioLineRx’s ordinary shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange remain unaffected. The company also highlighted its robust cash position of $29.5 million, expected to fund operations through the second half of 2026, supporting ongoing and future developments.

More about Bioline RX Ltd Sponsored ADR

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The company is known for its product APHEXDA® (motixafortide), which is used for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. BioLineRx operates globally with partners such as Ayrmid Ltd. and Gloria Biosciences and leverages its expertise in development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization to advance its innovative pipeline.

YTD Price Performance: -53.46%

Average Trading Volume: 6,605,108

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.85M

