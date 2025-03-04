BioLife Solutions Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth

BioLife Solutions Inc ( (BLFS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BioLife Solutions Inc presented to its investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. is a prominent developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services, primarily serving the cell and gene therapy market. The company focuses on providing solutions that preserve the health and function of biological materials throughout various stages of therapy development and distribution.

In its latest earnings report, BioLife Solutions announced a significant increase in revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The company reported a 31% rise in total revenue for the fourth quarter, driven by a strong performance in its Cell Processing platform, which saw a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The company’s strategic divestitures and focus on high-margin products have also contributed to an improved financial position.

Key financial highlights include a GAAP gross margin of 60% and a non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 63% for the fourth quarter. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $2.0 million, a significant improvement from the $7.2 million loss in the previous year. BioLife’s adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.0 million, representing 18% of total revenue. The company’s cash position was bolstered by the sale of its biostorage and freezer businesses, resulting in a cash reserve of over $100 million.

Looking ahead, BioLife Solutions has set an optimistic revenue guidance for 2025, expecting a growth of 16% to 20% over 2024. The company plans to focus on expanding its Cell Processing platform and leveraging cross-selling opportunities to enhance its market presence. Management anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability, driven by strategic enhancements to its product portfolio.

Overall, BioLife Solutions is poised for a promising year in 2025, with a streamlined operation and a strong focus on high-growth, high-margin products. The company’s strategic initiatives are expected to strengthen its market leadership and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.