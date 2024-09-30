Biolidics Ltd Announces New Share Listings

Biolidics Ltd. (SG:8YY) has released an update.

Biolidics Limited has announced the receipt of the listing and quotation notice from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the proposed issuance and allotment of new ordinary shares to several individuals and one law firm. The shares include Consideration Shares, Subscription Shares, Sign-On Shares, and Icon Shares, which are all set to be listed on the Catalist of the SGX-ST, subject to compliance with listing requirements. The company has committed to keep its shareholders informed on further developments regarding the share issuances.

