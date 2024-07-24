Biolidics Ltd Announces Major Acquisition and Funding

Biolidics Ltd. (SG:8YY) has released an update.

Biolidics Ltd., a Singapore-based company, has announced significant corporate maneuvers, including the full acquisition of Shenzhen Xiaozhao Network Technology Co., Ltd, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Additionally, the company disclosed a loan agreement with its Executive Director and Chairman, Mr. Zhu Hua, for an interest-free loan of S$1.5 million and a separate deal to issue 407 million new shares to raise S$1.628 million in capital.

