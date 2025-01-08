BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives with New CDMO Division

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BioHarvest Sciences ( (TSE:BHSC) ) has shared an update.

BioHarvest Sciences has announced the launch of its new Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Services division, marking a transformative year in 2024. This division, anchored by a partnership with Tate & Lyle, positions BioHarvest to deliver life-changing molecules for major industries using its Botanical Synthesis technology. The company’s Nasdaq listing in the U.S. further supports its growth and visibility, indicating a significant step change in revenue growth and financial performance anticipated for 2025 and beyond.

More about BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a company pioneering in the field of Botanical Synthesis technology. It focuses on developing innovative solutions in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and nutrition/sweetener industries by creating unique molecules that can be produced consistently and economically at large scale.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 5,296

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$154.2M

