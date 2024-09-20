BioHarvest Sciences Executive Reshuffles for Nasdaq Compliance

BioHarvest Sciences (TSE:BHSC) has released an update.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has announced that David Ryan has resigned from his director position but will continue to play a crucial role in the company, maintaining his position as Vice President of Investor Relations. The resignation facilitates the company’s compliance with Nasdaq’s independent director majority requirement for its anticipated listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. This move aligns with the company’s strategic direction and Ryan’s commitment to its ongoing success.

For further insights into TSE:BHSC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.