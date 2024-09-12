Biogen Enhances Board with Medical Experts’ Appointment

Biogen ( (BIIB) ) has provided an update.

Biogen Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Lloyd Minor and Prof Sir Menelas Pangalos, effective from October 2024 and January 2025, respectively. These new board members will serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and will receive the same compensation as other non-employee directors. Their expertise in the medical field is expected to add significant value to Biogen’s strategic direction and governance.

