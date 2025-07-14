Biofish Holding AS Announces Fifth Warrant Exercise Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Biofish Holding AS ( (DE:9R2) ) just unveiled an update.

Biofish Holding AS has announced the fifth exercise period for its warrants, allowing shareholders to exercise their warrants at NOK 1.30 from July 14 to August 22, 2025. This opportunity is not available to those who have accepted Langøylaks’ offer to acquire all outstanding shares and warrants. A final exercise period is scheduled for early 2026, indicating continued strategic financial maneuvers by the company.

BioFish is a Norwegian independent producer specializing in high-quality smolt and post-smolt. The company operates a post-smolt RAS production facility in Ljones, near the Hardangerfjord on Norway’s west coast, strategically positioned to serve nearly 40% of Norwegian fish farming sites within a day’s transport.

YTD Price Performance: 59.82%

Average Trading Volume: 498,509

Current Market Cap: NOK196M

