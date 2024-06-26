Bioethics Ltd. Nears Reverse Merger with SILQ Technologies

The latest update is out from Bioethics (BOTH).

Bioethics Ltd. is poised to acquire SILQ Technologies Corporation via a reverse triangular merger, aiming to own SILQ as a subsidiary and convert its shares into Bioethics stock. SILQ, known for its innovative chemical coatings, has FDA-cleared medical devices like a premium urinary catheter and plans to expand through a major contract with Vizient, Inc. While Bioethics stockholders may face significant dilution post-merger, with a 1-for-2 reverse stock split planned, the transaction is designed to be a tax-free reorganization, with the final terms still under negotiation and subject to numerous closing conditions.

