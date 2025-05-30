Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Provides Shareholder Update and Advances eRapa Phase 3 Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals ( (BDRX) ) has provided an update.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals announced a shareholder update on May 30, 2025, detailing its financial position and progress on its eRapa Phase 3 program. The company has $10.1 million in cash resources and an undrawn grant of $11.9 million, providing sufficient capital to fund operations into early 2026. The eRapa Phase 3 study, targeting Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, is set to begin recruitment soon and is expected to be conducted across 30 sites in the US and Europe. The addressable market for eRapa in FAP is estimated at $7.3 billion, highlighting its potential impact on the industry and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (BDRX) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock, see the BDRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BDRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BDRX is a Neutral.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a low overall stock score of 45, driven by significant financial challenges, bearish technical indicators, and a poor valuation. The lack of positive earnings guidance further adds to the uncertainty. The company must improve financial performance and operational efficiency to enhance investor confidence.

More about Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative products for diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead programs include eRapa for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, tolimidone for type 1 diabetes, and MTX110 for rare brain cancers. Biodexa is headquartered in Cardiff, UK.

Average Trading Volume: 2,628,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $702K

