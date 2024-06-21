Biocytogen Secures U.S. Patent for Antibody Platform

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2315) has released an update.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals has been granted a U.S. patent for its RenLite fully human common light chain mouse platform, a breakthrough in developing bispecific antibody therapies. The technology simplifies the production process and accelerates the development of antibody and ADC therapies, with the company also securing 47 licensing projects with major pharmaceutical companies. Biocytogen’s global patent strategy aims to strengthen its competitive edge and provide strong IP protection for its technology platforms.

