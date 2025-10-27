BioAtla’s Phase 1 Study on BA3182: A New Hope for Advanced Adenocarcinoma

Bioatla, Inc. ((BCAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BioAtla, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled An Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 1 Study Evaluating the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of BA3182, a Bispecific Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EpCAM)/CD3 Antibody, in Patients With Advanced Adenocarcinoma. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of BA3182 in treating advanced adenocarcinoma, a significant step in developing new cancer therapies.

The intervention being tested is BA3182, a conditionally active biologic (CAB)-bispecific T-cell engager antibody construct targeting EpCAM. This drug is designed to engage T-cells to attack cancer cells, potentially offering a new treatment avenue for patients with advanced adenocarcinoma.

The study design is interventional, with a single-group assignment where all participants receive BA3182. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment, focusing on evaluating the drug’s safety and efficacy in a straightforward manner.

The study began on March 17, 2023, with the latest update submitted on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection efforts.

This clinical update could positively influence BioAtla’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the oncology market. Competitors in the cancer treatment space will likely monitor these developments closely, given the potential impact on market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

