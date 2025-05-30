BioArctic AB Issues New Shares Under Stock Option Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

BioArctic AB Class B ( ($SE:BIOA.B) ) just unveiled an update.

BioArctic AB announced the issuance of 3,000 Class B shares as part of its 2019/2028 stock option program, bringing the total number of shares to 88,531,485. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and maintaining a robust capital structure, with implications for its market positioning and shareholder engagement.

More about BioArctic AB Class B

BioArctic AB is a Swedish research-based biopharma company specializing in innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is known for Leqembi®, the first drug proven to slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease, developed in collaboration with Eisai. BioArctic’s research portfolio includes projects on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, and enzyme deficiency diseases, utilizing proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology to enhance drug delivery to the brain. Its B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 304,446

Current Market Cap: SEK15.53B

For an in-depth examination of BIOA.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.