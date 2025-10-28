bioAffinity Technologies Secures Australian Patent for Lung Health

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( (BIAF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, bioAffinity Technologies announced that the Australian Patent Office accepted its patent application for a platform technology to assess lung health and predict multiple lung diseases. This acceptance strengthens bioAffinity’s global patent portfolio, enhancing its market positioning and protecting its core technology, which is crucial for the CyPath® Lung test and other diagnostics in development.

The most recent analyst rating on (BIAF) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on BIAF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BIAF is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by the company’s weak financial performance and poor technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further contribute to the low score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on noninvasive diagnostics for early-stage cancer and lung diseases, with its flagship product being CyPath® Lung, a test for lung cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 2,803,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.92M

