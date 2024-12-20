bioAffinity Technologies Boosts Sales with CyPath Lung

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. ( (BIAF) ) just unveiled an update.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. reports a successful year in 2024, significantly boosting sales and operations through its lung cancer detection product, CyPath Lung. The company plans to expand its market presence in 2025, leveraging its growth in the U.S. healthcare system and focusing on key regions and markets, including the VA and military sectors, to further increase the accessibility and adoption of its test.

More about bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on the early detection of lung cancer through its noninvasive test, CyPath Lung. The company aims to address the critical need for early cancer detection, holding patents in the U.S., the European Union, and Asia, with a significant market presence in these regions.

